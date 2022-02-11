11 February 2022

Brendan Rodgers still has injury issues for Leicester’s game with West Ham

By NewsChain Sport
11 February 2022

Leicester remain without several key players for the visit of West Ham.

Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne and Ryan Bertrand are all out for Brendan Rodgers.

Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes could be recalled after being second-half substitutes in the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Thursday.

Kurt Zouma will be available for West Ham despite the ongoing furore about mistreating his cat.

Fellow centre-half Angelo Ogbonna is still on the sidelines with cruciate damage.

Wing-back Arthur Masuaku also misses out with a knee injury.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Amartey, Justin, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Choudhury, Maddison, Barnes, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Lookman, Daka.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Johnson, Fredericks, Diop, Lanzini, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Okoflex.

