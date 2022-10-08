08 October 2022

Brennan Camp nets dramatic winner for Eastleigh against Chesterfield

By NewsChain Sport
Brennan Camp bagged a stoppage-time winner for Eastleigh as they nicked all three points with a 2-1 victory over Chesterfield at the Silverlake Stadium.

The hosts hit the front just before half-time when Charlie Carter headed a free-kick down for Ousseynou Cisse, who finished from close range.

Chesterfield levelled five minutes after the break, Liam Mandeville’s intended low cross into the box being deflected into the net.

The Spireites could have completed the turnaround but Ollie Banks was unable to direct his header on target.

However, the hosts snatched all three points late on when Camp headed home Ryan Hill’s corner at the back post to condemn Chesterfield to their third straight loss.

