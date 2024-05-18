Brentford fans haven’t seen the best of me yet, says goalkeeper Mark Flekken

Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken says there is more to come from him at the club.

The Netherlands international will end his debut season with the Bees in Sunday’s meeting with Newcastle.

It has been a campaign of mixed fortunes for Brentford, winning just 10 games, though they have avoided relegation by a considerable margin.

And Flekken says his first year in the Premier League has given him plenty to build on.

“The second half of the season was better for me, for sure,” he told the club’s official website.

“But I wouldn’t say the fans have seen the best of me and I still think there is more to come.

“I feel comfortable now and good within the team. I feel like I have finally found my place in the side and I think that has shown on the pitch.

“I hope I can bring more of those performances next season over the whole year and add an extra level on top of that.”

Flekken replaced David Raya as Brentford’s number one following his move to Arsenal, but admits to finding it hard to adapt to life in England after moving from Freiburg.

“It’s been exactly what I expected, but I didn’t think it would take me as long to adapt,” he admitted openly.

“It’s been a challenge I have enjoyed and loved. It makes you stronger and better as a player and as a person.”