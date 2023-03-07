Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen hails ‘massive win’ over derby rivals Fulham

Mathias Jensen hailed a “massive win” for Brentford after they boosted their quest for European football by beating west London rivals Fulham 3-2.

Ethan Pinnock’s deflected shot, Ivan Toney’s penalty and Jensen’s late strike kept the Bees hot on the heels of the top seven and firmly in the hunt for a place in the Europa League next season.

“It was a massive win,” Denmark midfielder Jensen told his club’s website. “I was a little bit disappointed that we conceded two goals. I think we could have done a lot better in those situations, but the most important thing was the win.

“It was tough. We know Fulham are good on the ball, but we also know that they’re not the best off the ball, so we knew that we would have periods running and defending.

“Even though they probably had the ball a bit more, I don’t think we conceded too many chances and I think we created quite a few chances, so that was good.”

Fulham equalised through Manor Solomon’s fifth goal in five matches, but were 3-1 down when Carlos Vinicius pulled one back in stoppage time.

The Cottagers would have climbed to sixth with a win and face another big test of their European credentials when they host leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

“It’s a moment for us to learn and to improve from this situation,” boss Marco Silva said.

“The players for sure are going to know during the week why the things happened in this way, and we have to improve for the next one.”