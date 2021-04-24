Brian Dutton says there is no clarity over his future as Walsall beat Scunthorpe

Walsall head coach Brian Dutton said there was a lack of clarity regarding his future after a 2-0 victory at Scunthorpe

First-half goals from Emmanuel Osadebe and Josh Gordon secured the Saddlers a first away success since the 36-year-old took over from Darrell Clarke in February.

But while the club’s place in League Two for next season is now assured, the future for Dutton remains “cloudy”.

“There’s no clarity in terms of my position and where I’m heading,” he said.

“I don’t know whether I’m going to be here or not next season.

“It’s difficult for me to comment on things, but it was a tough game for me to concentrate on.

“All I can speak about is the fact that I’m very proud of my achievements at Walsall Football Club.

“People will look at results and the amount of games we haven’t won, but putting it in context, I feel I’ve been dealt a tough hand – a one-man band, coming in for your first opportunity as manager at a team that had won one game in seven.

“We got what we deserved today in terms of the win. In the past we’ve almost been apologetic about taking the lead and regressed, but we didn’t see that today.

“There was an authority about the lads. They were desperate to get the three points and credit to them for that.

“We had the bit between our teeth in the first half, which is what I’ve been wanting from the group, and while we’ve seen it in glimpses, we haven’t seen it with any consistency.

“Today was the full package, which is what I’ve been working on.”

Walsall had victory sewn up inside the opening 25 minutes at the Sands Venue Stadium, with Osadebe stealing in at the back post to head home Hayden White’s cross in the 13th minute and Gordon firing in 10 minutes later after the hosts failed to deal with Osadebe’s free-kick into the box.

Scunthorpe, who are still not mathematically safe from relegation, offered nothing in response to the visitors’ bright start and Tyreik Wright could have added a third for the Saddlers on the back of a flowing move late on.

“I thought we started the game well, but Walsall scored from a half-chance and after that we looked like a team lacking confidence,” Iron boss Neil Cox said.

“It was fine when it was 0-0, but then we didn’t look like we knew how to get back in the game.

“We’re crumbling at the minute because we keep giving goals away.

“When you concede a goal, you have to stay in the game because the next goal is always going to be the big one.

“We tried to change it, but we’re lacking quality, belief and trust in the team at the moment.

“We give the ball away in the final third so often we’re unable to create chances.

“We’re looking leggy with the amount of games we’ve had, but we’ve another big one for this football club on Tuesday.”