Brian Graham at the double as Partick Thistle thump Ayr
Brian Graham bagged a brace as Partick Thistle thrashed Ayr 4-0 in the cinch Championship.
Ross Docherty and Shea Gordon also found the net as the visitors coasted to a comfortable win on their travels.
Thistle moved up to fourth in the table courtesy of a second win in a row, with their unbeaten league run stretching to seven matches.
Ayr’s woes continued unabated, the home side sinking to a fifth match without a victory.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox