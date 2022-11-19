Brian Graham back with a bang as Partick Thistle end losing run
Brian Graham marked his return with a goal as Partick Thistle snapped a five-game losing streak in the Scottish Championship by beating Arbroath 3-0 at Firhill Stadium.
The 34-year-old striker had missed the past three games with a muscle injury but netted his ninth goal of the season in the 16th minute when turning in Kyle Turner’s free-kick on the edge of the area.
Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon denied Scott Allan and Florent Hoti before Darren Brownlie was prevented from doubling the home side’s lead by a fine stop from Derek Gaston.
But Turner did make it 2-0 with 10 minutes left, converting from close range after being teed up by Scott Tiffoney.
Harry Milne bundled home at the back post from a corner to wrap up the points in the 84th minute to leave Arbroath second from bottom and with just one win in nine league games.
