06 August 2022

Brian Graham saves draw for Partick Thistle after nightmare own goal

By NewsChain Sport
06 August 2022

Brian Graham rescued Partick Thistle a 1-1 draw against Hamilton after the hosts had fallen behind to an unfortunate own goal.

Hamilton took the lead two minutes before the break when Thistle goalkeeper David Mitchell booted the ball against his own defender Jack McMillan and it rebounded into the empty net.

That looked to have given the Accies their first Scottish Championship win of the season before Graham struck with seven minutes left.

The veteran striker opened his league account for the campaign when he slotted in from Aidan Fitzpatrick’s pass.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

US actress Anne Heche reportedly in critical condition after car crashes into LA apartment block

world news

People encouraged to snitch on neighbours who flout hosepipe ban

news

Royal family wish Meghan Markle happy birthday as she turns 41

world news