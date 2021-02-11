Brighton boss Graham Potter focusing on task at hand rather than home record

Brighton boss Graham Potter is focused on getting the better of visiting Aston Villa this weekend and not placing too much pressure on their efforts to secure rare back-to-back wins at home.

The Seagulls beat Tottenham in their last appearance at the Amex to end a six-month wait for a top-flight victory on their own turf.

Brighton’s three previous home league wins have bizarrely occurred in different years. Their only home league success in 2020 came against Arsenal last June while the most recent league triumph on their own ground before that was against Bournemouth in December 2019.

With Crystal Palace due to visit after Villa’s trip on Saturday, this period appears a great opportunity for the East Sussex outfit to finally correct their poor home form.

Potter said: “It would be nice, purely because back-to-back home or away wins are hard to come by. I am less concerned with things like that, it’s just about trying to win the game against Aston Villa and that’s all we try to do.

“If we can, then that would be fantastic but we’re playing against a side who are so dangerous.

“They’re in a good moment of form, they’ve got a great balance, some high end attacking players and are able to keep clean sheets. It’s not going to be straightforward.”

In the previous meeting in November, Brighton claimed a 2-1 win at Villa Park despite a late red card to Tariq Lamptey.

That sending off was a rare low point for the former Chelsea defender since he moved to the Amex 12 months ago.

Another has been the recent hamstring injury sustained by the full-back, which has ruled him out of action since the draw at Fulham on December 16.

“He took a step back as he was getting close to coming back,” Potter said.

“It’s just one of those things that we have to try and improve from, but it can happen. We have to err on the side of caution and he’s not too far away now.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, the Seagulls manager revealed a late decision will be made on whether Adam Webster (ankle) and Davy Propper (groin) are included in the squad.

A lack of bodies contributed to new signing Moises Caicedo being on the bench in the late FA Cup defeat at Leicester on Wednesday.

Only last week Potter spoke about how the highly-rated teenager did not have “any real expectations” immediately.

He added: “We had a couple that we needed to leave behind anyway in terms of getting over fatigue, so it was a nice time for him to have that experience.

“But as we said at the start of last week, he’s a young guy acclimatising to the UK, us, the Premier League and his team-mates. We have to give him that time.”

Potter worked with Yan Dhanda during his season in charge of Swansea and the midfielder was the latest footballer to suffer racist abuse on social media this week.

The 45-year-old said: “It’s very sad, very disturbing. The one thing I do know is that it won’t beat Yan Dhanda.

“He’s a strong character, he’s a fantastic boy and sadly he is probably used to it, which is the world we’re in.

“It shouldn’t happen, but I know the boy, it won’t affect him.”