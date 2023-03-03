Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi given one-match touchline ban for Fulham red card

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has been handed a one-match touchline ban following his red card against Fulham last month.

The Seagulls manager was shown the card in the tunnel following his side’s 1-0 defeat two weeks ago after confronting referee Darren England.

De Zerbi, who has also been fined £15,000, said of England afterwards: “I think he’s not a good level of referee. But I think the referees in the Premier League are not enough for this very important league.”

The Italian had met with referees’ chief Howard Webb earlier that week after Brighton had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside against Crystal Palace.

A statement from the Football Association read: “Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £15,000 following their Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday, February 18.

“The head coach admitted that his behaviour on the pitch at full-time was improper, and that his behaviour and/or language in the tunnel afterwards towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

De Zerbi’s assistant Andrea Maldera is expected to take over touchline duties against West Ham on Saturday as Brighton try to claim a first win in three games in the league.

“Andrea will be on the touchline, or maybe (assistant coach) Enrico (Venturelli),” De Zerbi told a press conference.

“The players know what to do. I am lucky to be a coach of this squad. It is not a problem for them if I’m not on the bench, although I prefer of course to stay on the bench.”

Brighton will have Pervis Estupinan and Solly March, who both missed the midweek FA Cup win over Stoke, back available, while Levi Colwill is not yet quite ready to return.