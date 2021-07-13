Brighton midfielder Jensen Weir joins Cambridge on season-long loan

Cambridge have announced the signing of 19-year-old Brighton midfielder Jensen Weir on a season-long loan.

Weir joined Brighton in 2020 from Wigan, for whom he had made his senior debut aged 15 years and 280 days in 2017 to become the club’s youngest ever player.

He made 18 appearances for the Seagulls’ Under-23s last season, scoring four goals.

Weir, the son of former Everton, Rangers and Scotland defender David Weir, said in quotes on Cambridge’s official website: “I am buzzing.

“The club did really well last season and it is a great opportunity for me. I am really looking forward to the season ahead.

“I want to get in the team, play as many games as I can, help the team have another good year and to try and make a name for myself in League One.”

U’s head coach Mark Bonner said: “I am really pleased that we have added Jensen to our midfield unit and believe he will bring an excellent option and competition to the team.

“Jensen is an energetic player who can get around the pitch, has a passing range which will help us progress the game and open up a variety of attacking options.

“His confidence to take the ball will help us build possession and we are hopeful he can join the other midfielders in adding a goal threat to our midfield.

“This is Jensen’s first senior loan but having played for Wigan at first-team level and made the move to Brighton, everyone feels this is a good time and opportunity for him to make some real strides in first-team football as the next stage of his development and we are grateful to Brighton for trusting us with that next stage.”

Weir has represented Scotland at under-16 and under-17 level, and England at under-17 and under-18.