Brighton reject Arsenal bid for England’s Ben White

Arsenal have had an offer rejected for Brighton's Ben White
Arsenal have had an offer rejected for Brighton's Ben White (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:24pm, Wed 16 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Arsenal have had a bid rejected for Brighton defender Ben White.

The Gunners have made the England international a key transfer target this summer, but a reported £40million offer has been turned down by the Seagulls, the PA news agency understands.

White is currently on international duty with the Three Lions after being called up to Gareth Southgate’s final Euro 2020 squad following an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold having initially been cut from a 33-man provisional group.

The 23-year-old had an excellent season with Brighton, making 39 appearances in all competitions, and caught the attention of Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard, whose side finished eighth and missed out on European football last term, is conducting a rebuild at the Emirates Stadium, with David Luiz set to leave at the end of his contract.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Arsenal

PA