Brighton sign ‘exciting’ Ecuador international Moises Caicedo

Brighton have signed midfielder Moises Caicedo
Brighton have signed midfielder Moises Caicedo (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:11pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Brighton have completed the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle.

The 19-year-old, who has scored once in four appearances for his country, has signed a contract until June 2025 with the Premier League club.

His arrival at the Amex Stadium is subject to international clearance.

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter told his club’s website: “It’s no secret we have been working to bring Moises to the club and we are very pleased he is finally here.

“He will need time to settle in with the group, for us to get to know him and vice versa, as well as get up to speed and ready for the demands of the Premier League.

“He has done very well in Ecuador and made his debut for his country just 18. He’s an exciting signing, but it is important we give him time to adjust.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Brighton

PA