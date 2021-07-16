Brighton sign goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen from Ajax

Brighton have added to their squad (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:10pm, Fri 16 Jul 2021
Brighton have announced the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen from Ajax.

The 21-year-old played four first-team games for the Eredivisie club, including a start in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Roma in April.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter welcomed the signing of the 6ft 8in Holland Under-21 international.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kjell to the club,” Potter said.

“He’s a player we have been monitoring for a while and we see him as a player with a lot of the right attributes.

“As well as his size he is someone we think will work very hard to improve all aspects of his game as he gets used to English football.”

