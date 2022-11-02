Brighton to sign Facundo Buonanotte in January
Brighton have reached an agreement to sign attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte from Club Atletico Rosario Central in January.
The 17-year-old will become Brighton’s first signing under new boss Roberto De Zerbi once the transfer window opens again, subject to a work permit and all regulatory approvals.
The Argentine only made his senior professional debut in February and received his first call-up to his country’s under-20 side three months later.
Brighton technical director David Weir said: “Facundo is a player we have been aware of for some time, and we have been watching for a while.
“We are delighted we have now reached an agreement with Rosario, and we look forward to welcoming Facundo to Brighton in January next year.”
