Brighton’s Viktor Gyokeres ends Swansea loan spell to join Coventry
Brighton forward Viktor Gyokeres has joined Coventry on loan for the rest of the season.
Sweden international Gyokeres moves to the Sky Blues having been recalled from a temporary spell with their Sky Bet Championship rivals Swansea.
The 22-year-old, who was restricted to two league starts during his time with the Swans, links up with fellow Seagulls loanee Leo Ostigard at his new club.
Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth told his club’s website: “Viktor has spent a valuable few months with Swansea but, with the competition for places there, he hasn’t played as much football as he would have liked.
“This move to Coventry will hopefully give him the opportunity to get more first-team minutes.”
Gyokeres, capped twice by his country, has made eight appearances in cup competitions for the Premier League Seagulls, scoring once in the 4-0 Carabao Cup victory against Portsmouth earlier this season.
He played 12 times in total for Swansea, with his only goal coming in their 2-0 FA Cup win over Stevenage last weekend.
The youngster spent last season on loan at German club St Pauli – also alongside Ostigard – registering seven goals in 28 outings.