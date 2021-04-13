Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton to take up Ipswich role in summer

Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton will join Ipswich at the end of the season.

The Robins announced Ashton’s departure on Tuesday morning after more than five years in the role, paving the way for him to take on a similar position at Portman Road on June 1.

Ashton told Ipswich’s official website: “I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead and I am genuinely excited at the opportunity to take the club forward.

“In the meantime, it is only right that I devote my attention to Bristol City for the remainder of the season so this is the only public comment that I will be making at this time.”

Ashton has nearly 30 years experience in football following spells at City, Oxford, Watford and West Brom.

Ipswich chairman Mike O’Leary added: “We are delighted to welcome Mark Ashton to Portman Road. It is difficult to envisage anyone having better experience for a CEO job than Mark.

“He is a high energy, demanding, loyal, commercially savvy, well-connected and high integrity leader and we look forward very much to him making a major contribution to our journey here at Ipswich Town.”

City established themselves in the Sky Bet Championship and completed the new Robins High Performance Centre under Ashton’s tenure.

Ashton said on City’s official website: “I want to thank the Lansdown family for their support over the last five years. It’s been an incredible role and a privilege to be the CEO of Bristol City.

“I want to give credit to the staff who have worked tirelessly here and who I will miss very much. The club is in excellent hands with such dedicated and passionate people.”

City owner Steve Lansdown added: “I’ve enjoyed working closely with Mark throughout his time here. It’s disappointing to see him go but I understand there comes a time in everyone’s career when they want to take on a new challenge.”