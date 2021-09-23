Bristol City could be unchanged for clash with Fulham

Nigel Pearson is set to name an unchanged side against Fulham (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:23pm, Thu 23 Sep 2021
Nigel Pearson is expected to name an unchanged line-up for his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash with high-flying Fulham.

Pearson was delighted with City’s late win at QPR last weekend and once again is set to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Young midfielder Kasey Palmer is among those pressing for some first-team minutes after not featuring for over a month.

Despite winning three times on their travels, City go into the game looking to end a 14-match winless run at home.

Fulham will still be without teenage star Fabio Carvalho who is sidelined due to a toe injury.

Marco Silva changed his entire line-up for their midweek Carabao Cup clash with Leeds and will resume normal service, although some of those who impressed have a chance to figure.

Silva is still without longer-term absentees Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo, although both players are working their way back to fitness.

The Cottagers will be anxious to return to winning ways after their surprise 2-1 home defeat to Reading last weekend.

