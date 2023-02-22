Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson to miss rest of season with ruptured ACL
Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season.
Atkinson left the pitch on a stretcher during the 1-1 Championship draw with Sunderland on Saturday following a challenge with Amad Diallo.
City manager Nigel Pearson told the club website: “Rob has ruptured his ACL, so that’s his season done.
“He’s going to have to wait a couple of weeks before he can have surgery, which is a normal procedure, to let it settle down.
“It’s a blow for him and for us, and I really feel for him but we’ll have to deal with it.”
