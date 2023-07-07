Bristol City are considering potential transfers this July, amid interest in Alex Scott from across England. The club has shown interest in Manchester City youth Lewis Fiorini, also sought by Swansea City and Reading. Meanwhile, West Ham's pursuit of Scott continues, viewing him as a less costly alternative to Fulham's João Palhinha. The club is reportedly working on this deal in preparation for Declan Rice's departure.

Aston Villa and Wolves gear up for their respective pre-seasons, with Villa anticipating a significant season after previously qualifying for Europe. Unai Emery, now in his first full season in charge, is set to sign Villarreal's Pau Torres for over £50million. Wolves are entering their first season under Julen Lopetegui following last season's improvements. As both clubs aim to enhance their squads, several top Premier League free agents are available for acquisition following the expiry of contracts on 1 July.

The Premier League, renowned as the globe's top football division, regularly draws the world's best players. With significant financial support and elite youth academies, it fosters local and international talent. The league's global exposure allows young players to build international recognition, often boosting their market value. This summary is based on recent data from Transfermarkt, suggesting the top 25 most valuable under-21 players in the league.

Dominik Szoboszlai, former Newcastle United transfer target, has moved to Liverpool, deeming it a "really historic club". Initial talks with Newcastle fizzled out after RB Leipzig insisted on the full £60m release clause. Liverpool, however, met the demand and Szoboszlai completed his move to Anfield. He expressed joy at joining Liverpool, hailing the team's players, coach, and fans. This is Jurgen Klopp’s second major signing of the summer, following Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister, taking Liverpool's spending to around £95m.

Aston Villa are said to be interested in acquiring Ferran Torres from Barcelona, according to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo. Despite the £47.3 million fee paid for him by Barcelona in January 2022, Torres' performance has been lacklustre. Villa are reportedly eyeing a loan with a purchase option of £21.5 million. Barcelona, however, reportedly wish to recoup more of the initial fee. The Athletic also suggests that Barcelona are keen to pass off the 23-year-old forward, who has scored eight goals and six assists in 51 La Liga appearances.

Last season's Premier League table displayed surprising results at both ends. Tight competition for the title, European football, and relegation survival dominated the campaign. This pattern is expected in the forthcoming top-flight English football season. Everton narrowly escaped relegation, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated, Liverpool missed a Champions League spot, and Chelsea fell outside the top ten due to a form slump. A supercomputer by King Casino Bonus has projected the 2023/24 Premier League end-of-season table based on odds markets. Curiously, see where Arsenal, last season's title contenders, are predicted to finish versus Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and others.

Unai Emery significantly contributed to Aston Villa's successful season, propelling them to a seventh-place finish and European football qualification. Under his leadership, the struggling team turned their fortunes around. With a full season ahead and a summer transfer window, Emery anticipates further improvement. Things could have been very different without his mid-season arrival in the Midlands.

The summer transfer window is heating up as Premier League clubs finalise deals. The 2023-24 top four race is set to be fiercely competitive, with Aston Villa, having finished seventh and qualified for the Europa Conference League under head coach Unai Emery, hoping to break into the Champions League. Aston Villa demonstrated their ambition by securing a £35 million deal for centre-back Pau Torres, previously linked with Bayern Munich and admired by Jurgen Klopp's side and Tottenham Hotspur. Torres will be joining Aston Villa as they continue their ascent.

As the 2022/23 Premier League season nears its end, data demonstrates that 43 players aged 33 or older have made appearances this season, challenging the idea that age diminishes ability in football. Betting.com compiled a 'starting eleven' of the oldest players to have played in each position this season, emphasising the importance of experience in the Premier League. The criterion to make this list was to have played at least once, starting or as a substitution, for any of the 20 Premier League teams this season. Notably, a current and former Aston Villa player made the list.

Bristol City are preparing for the new season following a disappointing last campaign. In recent news, Championship clubs will be permitted to name up to nine substitutes for the 2023/24 season, whilst the number of changes permitted during a match remains at five. Interest in City's Alex Scott from West Ham is increasing, with a potential £25million move. Meanwhile, Southampton have agreed a £3.5million deal to sell Mislav Orsic to Trabzonspor, taking a loss of £1.6million after six months, following their relegation from the Premier League.