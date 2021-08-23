Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy to join Italian side Pisa
16:38pm, Mon 23 Aug 2021
Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy is set to join Italian side Pisa this week, the Robins have announced.
The 26-year-old, who has won over 50 caps for Hungary and played in all three of their matches at Euro 2020 this summer, will move to the Serie B side subject to the successful completion of a medical.
Nagy joined City from Bologna in August 2019 and made 62 appearances for the Championship club, scoring three goals with four assists.
A club statement read: “Everyone at City wishes Adam and his family well for the future.”