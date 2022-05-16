Bristol City sign midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal
Bristol City have signed midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old, who arrives as a free agent after leaving Oxford, also has the option of a further 12 months at the Sky Bet Championship club.
Sykes told Robins TV: “I’m delighted, I came over last week and met the manager (Nigel Pearson), everything was positive.
“I’ve always wanted to play in the Championship and the manager was honest with me – he told me he would give me a chance here at the club so hopefully things keep moving in the right direction.
“My priority is to have a good pre-season and get myself in the team. I want to hit the ground running.”
Sykes made 137 appearances and scored 11 goals for Oxford after signing from Glenavon in January 2019.
