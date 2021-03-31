Bristol City to take up contract options on trio of players
17:21pm, Wed 31 Mar 2021
Bristol City are to take up contract options on Robbie Cundy, Louis Britton and Barney Soady.
Defender Cundy, 23, is currently on loan at Gillingham, while Britton and Soady are part of the Sky Bet Championship club’s under-23 playing group.
Midfielder Opi Edwards, who has made four league appearances for the Robins this season, will be released at the end of the season, along with Aden Baldwin, Vincent Harper, Freddie Hinds, Zac Smith, Lochlan Robertson and Bradley Webb.
Bristol City player pathway manager Brian Tinnion told the club website: “We are delighted to be able to take up the contract options on these young players and we are looking forward to them progressing further with us.”