Bristol City wait on Famara Diedhiou and Adam Nagy for Stoke clash

Bristol City will check on Famara Diedhiou and Adam Nagy ahead of their Championship clash with Stoke.

The pair have been away on international duty with Senegal and Hungary respectively and will need to be assessed as regards travel and Covid protocols.

Nathan Baker is edging ever closer to a first appearance of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury. The centre-back has played in some in-house training matches, along with Callum O’Dowda and Tomas Kalas, and he could be in the City squad over the Easter period.

Kalas (hip) was withdrawn just before the half-hour mark in the defeat to Rotherham prior to the international break but the defender is now fully fit. Tommy Rowe (knee) is also back in contention after a long absence while recent signing Danny Simpson will also be involved.

Stoke will be without Joe Allen at Ashton Gate, and the midfielder may miss the remainder of the season.

The Wales international was forced off after just seven minutes of his country’s defeat in Belgium last week. Potters boss Michael O’Neill has since revealed he has calf and hamstring damage and will be out for “a number of weeks”.

James McClean featured in all three of the Republic of Ireland’s matches during the past fortnight, despite O’Neill believing he was nursing a foot injury, so the winger should be involved on Friday.

Sam Clucas and Jordan Cousins are back in training but this game could come too soon for both of them, while Jack Clarke and Harry Souttar are also doubts after being unable to train on Thursday. Morgan Fox (hamstring), Nathan Collins and Tyrese Campbell are still out.