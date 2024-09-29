Bristol City’s Liam Manning calls for VAR in the Championship after Swansea draw

Bristol City boss Liam Manning called for VAR to be introduced in the Sky Bet Championship after his side’s controversial 1-1 draw at Swansea.

Ben Cabango prodded the Swans ahead from a 15th-minute corner after Ronald had appeared to impede Robins goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

Jason Knight headed home 14 minutes from time to give Bristol City a deserved point, but Manning insisted Swansea’s goal should not have stood.

Manning said: “It’s quite clear for me, when you see it back. I’ve seen it from numerous angles, Max is trying to get free but it’s hard when somebody has hold of you.

“I want contact but when it’s that obvious. Block within the laws of the game, but that’s a clear foul.

“It’s getting to the stage where VAR will probably help it. There’s cons to it, but also a huge amount of pros.

“When you look at key decisions dictating outcomes of games, it’s a huge part of it.”

Manning admitted to huge frustration as he had said holding at set-pieces was focused on by English Football League officials before a Championship ball was kicked.

He said: “We had a pre-season meeting with the referees and the EFL and they said they were going to clamp down on blocking and grabbing people.

“You’re told it’s going to happen and then it’s not, so it’s frustrating.

“I haven’t spoken to the referee (Andrew Kitchen). No point. It’s not going to change or do anything.

“We’ll send in our report and I can guess what the response will be.

“If you do it, do it, but don’t say in pre-season meetings you’re going to go after it and then don’t. That’s my point.”

On the contest, which saw Bristol City finish strongly, Manning added: “First half we probably conceded too much territory.

“We were a little bit too passive. But we put in a really strong performance second half.”

Swansea boss Luke Williams had a different view to Manning on the game’s big talking point, saying: “If you go down that road then there will be very few goals scored from set-pieces because people are impeded at every one.

“I haven’t seen the video, but if the complaint is about someone being impeded – please.”

Williams added: “I’ve got a very clear idea about what shifted the momentum, and it’s moments.

“It’s key moments where we made the wrong choice and, in this way, we’re not such a good team.

“We suffered and, in the end, we’re only just about value for a point.”