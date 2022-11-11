11 November 2022

Bristol Rovers boosted by return of Lewis Gibson and John Marquis

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2022

Bristol Rovers welcome back Lewis Gibson and John Marquis for Saturday’s game against manager Joey Barton’s former club Fleetwood.

Gibson and Marquis have missed recent Sky Bet League One fixtures due to groin and knee injuries respectively, but are expected to be involved in some capacity.

However, Barton is still without Harry Anderson (groin) and Paul Coutts (ankle).

Josh Coburn is available after sitting out last week’s FA Cup tie against Rochdale, but Ryan Loft is doubtful due to a hamstring injury.

Fleetwood manager Scott Brown remains without Harvey Macadam and Admiral Muskwe due to injury.

Shaun Rooney is again set to miss out after he was absent for last week’s FA Cup win over Oxford City.

Rooney suffered a leg injury against Oxford United earlier this month and could be out for at least another couple of weeks.

Joe Garner has sat out the last two fixtures and will also be assessed ahead of kick-off, but Aristote Nsiala should be involved.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kwasi Kwarteng puts the boot in on Liz Truss, saying she was 'mad' to sack him

news

James Maddison ‘full of joy’ after nervous wait for World Cup call pays off

football

Student arrested for egging Charles and Camilla says crowd wanted to kill him

news