Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton begins identifying summer transfer targets
Joey Barton has started identifying summer transfer targets after overseeing a Bristol Rovers clear out that has seen 16 players leave the Memorial Ground.
Rovers were relegated after finishing bottom of Sky Bet League One, with former England midfielder Barton having won only three of his 18 games in charge following his February appointment.
Barton told the club website: “I would like to extend thanks to all those departing the football club, as we look to rebuild the playing squad for success next season.
“The process of identifying transfer targets is already underway and we are looking forward to building a squad capable of winning promotion out of Sky Bet League Two.”
A dozen Rovers players are leaving at the end of their current contracts this summer – Kyle Bennett, Michael Kelly, Harry Warwick, Liam Armstrong, Alexis Andre-Jr, Ali Koiki, Ed Upson, Jordi Van Stappershoef, Josh Hare, Mark Little, Abu Ogogo and Tom Davies.
They will be joined by defender Luke Leahy, who has rejected a contract offer to stay at the club.
Loan trio Erhun Oztumer, Luke McCormick and Joe Day have also returned to their parent clubs.
Rovers are in talks to keep Ollie Hulbert and Lucas Tomlinson, and have exercised an option to extend Pablo Martinez’s contract.