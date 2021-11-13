Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton hails ‘intelligent footballer’ Josh Grant

Joey Barton singled out versatile Josh Grant for praise after his second-half goal helped Bristol Rovers hit back to beat Northampton.

The visitors went in front through Sam Hoskins’ 39th-minute penalty following a foul by Connor Taylor on Paul Lewis.

But 23-year-old Grant, a product of Chelsea’s academy, equalised after 53 minutes with a powerful far-post header and six minutes later Antony Evans strode through to fire the winner low past Liam Roberts.

Rovers had midfielder Glenn Whelan sent off for a second booking following a 67th-minute foul on Mitch Pinnock but held out with a strong defensive effort.

Boss Barton said: “Josh Grant is an intelligent footballer and because of that he can do a decent job in a number of positions.

“We have used him mainly in central positions, but last week we had to play him on the left through necessity and he did well.

“He played a lot at left-back during his Chelsea days and we may now have stumbled across his best position.”

Barton felt his side won despite two major decisions going against them.

“I don’t want to comment on the referee, but I was unhappy with both the penalty and sending-off,” he said.

“There were so many positives for us and a real unity with the supporters, who were like a 12th – or should that be 11th – man for us in the closing stages.

“The lads commented on the noise in the dressing room at the end of the game and it definitely helped us hold on.”

Taylor redeemed himself after conceding the penalty with a last-gasp goal-line clearance to deny Northampton a point.

Northampton boss Jon Brady said: “We have to be better and need to bounce back against Cambridge United in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

“We made uncharacteristic mistakes today. We gave them the opportunities to get ahead in the game and from then on they managed it very well.

“Their goalkeeper took two minutes over every goal-kick and that was frustrating. We complained to the referee and fourth official, but it made no difference.

“I was annoyed that the referee set the ball up for them for the first goal, kicking it back to them for a free-kick when he is not supposed to touch it.

“We could have stood on the ball and managed the situation better, but he has still played a big hand in the goal.

“Our decision-making on the ball was not as we like it. We had a 10-minute wobble when we put ourselves under pressure and it made the difference.”