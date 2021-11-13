13 November 2021

Bristol Rovers come from behind to stun Northampton

By NewsChain Sport
13 November 2021

Antony Evans netted a 59th-minute winner as Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat Northampton 2-1 in a feisty League Two clash at the Memorial Stadium.

Both sides could have netted in a lively opening to the game, Evans shooting wide from a good chance and Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw saving well from a Kion Etete volley at the other end.

The hosts were denied by the woodwork in the 33rd minute, Josh Grant firing against a post from Sam Finlay’s pass.

And the visitors took a 39th-minute lead when Connor Taylor fouled Paul Lewis inside the area and Sam Hoskins sent Belshaw the wrong way with a side-footed penalty.

But Grant levelled after 53 minutes with a powerful far-post header from Harry Anderson’s right-wing cross.

And just six minutes later Sam Nicholson forced a defensive error, allowing Evans to stride through and shoot low past Liam Roberts.

Rovers had midfielder Glenn Whelan sent off for a second booking after a 67th-minute foul on Mitch Pinnock but held out with few alarms.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘Professor Lockdown’ believes there will be no need for Christmas restrictions

news

Vital clause on coal and fossil fuel subsidies survives as Cop 26 talks go deep into extra time

world news

WON more time! Britney Spears gains independence as conservatorship ends after 13 years

celebrity