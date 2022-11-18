Bristol Rovers could welcome back Ryan Loft against Peterborough
Bristol Rovers could welcome back striker Ryan Loft after injury for the visit of high-flying Peterborough.
The 25-year-old, who has scored six goals this season, has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury but is back in training and looks set to be involved this weekend.
Rovers captain Paul Coutts (ankle) and utility player Harry Anderson (groin) are also on the comeback trail but will not be available to manager Joey Barton for a while yet.
Barton, who was sent off in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with his old club Fleetwood, will also be without the services of long-term absentees Josh Grant and Nick Anderton.
Peterborough manager Grant McCann is hoping to have Sky Bet League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris fit to face his former club after illness.
Midfielder Jack Taylor has also been unwell and, like Posh captain Clarke-Harris, faces a late fitness test ahead of the trip to the Memorial Stadium.
Nathan Thompson could miss a third match due to personal reasons but Josh Knight and Joel Randall are available after sitting out last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Exeter through illness.
Harvey Cartwright, Ollie Norburn, Joe Tomlinson and Joe Ward are all unavailable.
