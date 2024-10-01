Bristol Rovers ease the pressure on Matt Taylor with victory over Charlton
Bristol Rovers had to withstand a late Charlton comeback to move out of the relegation zone as centre-back James Wilson’s goal ultimately decided a nervy 3-2 win at The Memorial Stadium.
Gas skipper Scott Sinclair, 35, rolled back the years to put the hosts in charge on the half-hour with a classy left-footed curler from the edge of the box that gave goalkeeper Will Mannion no chance.
Midfielder Jamie Lindsay doubled the lead in the 57th minute with his first goal in Rovers colours as his stylish right-footed 20-yard effort flew past Mannion and into the top right-hand corner after being teed up by Promise Omochere.
Centre-back Wilson strengthened the hosts’ grip 10 minutes later when he nodded in from close range after striker Omochere flicked on Clinton Mola’s cross.
Nathan Jones’ Addicks struggled to get going against a hard-working Rovers side but pulled a goal back when Alex Mitchell headed in Matt Godden’s goal-bound effort after 79 minutes.
Godden volleyed in to further reduce the arrears four minutes into stoppage time and set up an angst-ridden finale, but Rovers held firm to end a four-match losing streak and ease the pressure on boss Matt Taylor.
