Bristol Rovers expected to make changes for visit of Boreham Wood
Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will make changes for his side’s FA Cup second round clash with non-league Boreham Wood.
Lewis Gibson and Lewis Gordon were both rested for Rovers’ midweek Papa Johns Trophy win at Colchester and are expected to return to the starting line-up.
Ryan Loft could also feature after making a successful return from his recent hamstring injury in the first half of the midweek win.
Rovers captain Paul Coutts (ankle) and utility player Harry Anderson (groin) are still sidelined along with long-term absentees Josh Grant and Nick Anderton.
Boreham Wood boss Lee Garrard could also make changes as his side head into the game on the back of two straight National League defeats.
Danny Elliott and Bruno Andrade are looking to start after impressing off the bench during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Halifax.
Fellow striker Danny Newton is battling to be fit after missing the trip to The Shay due to injury.
Boreham Wood are looking to emulate their extraordinary run last season which saw them fall in the fifth round at Everton.
