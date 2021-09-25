Bristol Rovers hit late double to secure comeback win over Walsall

Connor Taylor started the comeback (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:13pm, Sat 25 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Bristol Rovers scored two late goals to claim a first away win in nine months as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Walsall

Kieran Phillips gave the Saddlers a half-time lead but Connor Taylor and substitute Sion Spence poked home from corners for Joey Barton’s Rovers.

Rovers went close to an early lead as Harry Anderson’s shot was brilliantly tipped wide by Walsall goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

The Saddlers’ first threat saw Phillips cross for Brendan Kiernan, who side-footed over first time from 10 yards under pressure.

But the same combination broke the deadlock 32 minutes in, Kiernan sliding Phillips in to cut inside a defender and side-foot past Rovers keeper James Belshaw.

Walsall wasted chances to seal the points as Phillips and George Miller were both denied by Belshaw one on one.

They were made to pay on 79 minutes as Junior Brown’s near-post corner was flicked on for Taylor to stab home.

Spence turned home from three yards a minute into stoppage time before Ash Taylor blazed wide with a great chance to rescue a point for the Saddlers.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA