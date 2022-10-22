22 October 2022

Bristol Rovers peg back leaders Plymouth to pick up a point

By NewsChain Sport
22 October 2022

Plymouth surrendered a two-goal lead as Bristol Rovers mounted a stunning second-half comeback to earn a 2-2 draw against the Sky Bet League One leaders.

On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz put the Pilgrims in command on 14 minutes with a brilliant left-footed curler as his side went in search of their sixth successive league win.

When Adam Randell doubled the lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time with a thunderous 25-yarder, Argyle seemed set to maintain their four-point advantage over second-placed promotion rivals Ipswich.

Rovers had other ideas and Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn reduced the deficit just two minutes after entering the fray as a half-time substitute with a close-range finish following Aaron Collins’ cross.

Collins then showed why he hopes to win a place in the Wales World Cup squad with his ninth goal this season, coolly beating Michael Cooper with a low finish after latching on to Ryan Loft’s back-heel to deny Argyle.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson jets back to UK as Tories split on expected leadership bid

news

Penny Mordaunt hopes to work her magic in second leadership bid

news

Boris Johnson loyalists call for his return as Truss tenure at No 10 comes to abrupt end

news