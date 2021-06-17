Bristol Rovers sign Stoke central defender Connor Taylor on a season-long loan
10:20am, Thu 17 Jun 2021
Bristol Rovers have confirmed the signing of central defender Connor Taylor on a season-long loan from Stoke.
The 19-year-old joins Rovers after previous loan spells at Ashton and Chester. He made his first-team debut for Stoke in April, having signed an 18-month deal in February.
Rovers boss Joey Barton said: “We are really pleased to get Connor in with us this forthcoming season at Rovers.
“He’s a very good young player, one we have tracked for a while now, and I know that he is excited to make the natural next step into senior football.
“It’s our aim to create an environment where Connor can join the rest of the lads in getting better every day so that together we can achieve our objective of winning promotion for this season.”