Bristol Rovers sign striker Harvey Saunders on a two-year deal

Harvey Saunders has signed a two-year deal with Bristol Rovers (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:12am, Fri 25 Jun 2021
Bristol Rovers have announced the signing of Harvey Saunders on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old striker will join up with boss Joey Barton for a second time, after playing under him at Fleetwood.

Saunders, who joined Fleetwood from Darlington in 2019, had a short loan spell at Hartlepool at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Speaking to the club’s website, Barton said: “We are delighted to have Harvey on board.

“He’s quick, athletic, knows where the goal is and importantly for us is a really good character and I’m sure he will be a great addition to our squad.”

