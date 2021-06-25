Bristol Rovers sign striker Harvey Saunders on a two-year deal
Bristol Rovers have announced the signing of Harvey Saunders on a two-year deal.
The 23-year-old striker will join up with boss Joey Barton for a second time, after playing under him at Fleetwood.
Saunders, who joined Fleetwood from Darlington in 2019, had a short loan spell at Hartlepool at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Speaking to the club’s website, Barton said: “We are delighted to have Harvey on board.
“He’s quick, athletic, knows where the goal is and importantly for us is a really good character and I’m sure he will be a great addition to our squad.”