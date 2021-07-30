Bristol Rovers sign veteran striker Brett Pitman on one-year contract
Bristol Rovers have announced the signing of Brett Pitman on a free transfer.
The forward joins on a one-year-deal with an option for an extra year.
Pitman started his career at Bournemouth and has had spells at Bristol City, Ipswich and Portsmouth.
Last season, the 33-year-old scored 11 goals in 37 league games for Swindon but could not prevent them from relegation to Sky Bet League Two.
Rovers manager Joey Barton told the club’s website: “We are delighted to welcome Brett Pitman to Rovers.
“He’s a player we’ve long admired as we have been used to him causing us problems when he’s played against us previously.
“Recruiting a proven goalscorer was a priority of ours this summer.
“Brett is a proven goalscorer in the league above and a winner by character and adds a significant level of quality and experience to our forward line.”