Britt Assombalonga set for Middlesbrough exit
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has confirmed £15million striker Britt Assombalonga will leave this summer and hinted he is unlikely to play for the club again.
Assombalonga became Boro’s record signing when he made the switch from Nottingham Forest to the Riverside Stadium on a four-year deal in July 2017 under then manager Garry Monk in the wake of relegation from the Premier League.
However, he has managed just 47 goals in 159 appearances since and has not even made the squad for the last two Sky Bet Championship games.
Warnock, who made the frontman his captain earlier this season before a rethink, told the Northern Echo: “Is there an acceptance that he will leave in the summer? Yes, I think that’s been common knowledge for a few months really, from both parties.
“It’s difficult because he’s been my captain. I’m not going to mess him about. It’s not his fault his contract is up and he’s on a good contract.
“I’ve had no problems with him, but I’m not going to take him [to matches] for the sake of taking him to put him on the team-sheet. We’ve got one or two other strikers on the team-sheet.
“I have to respect him as well. I won’t just use him like that. If the others are fit, it’s difficult to see him being involved.”