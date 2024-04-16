16 April 2024

Bromley book play-off semi-final spot with comfortable win at doomed Oxford City

By NewsChain Sport
Bromley secured their place in the Vanarama National League play-off semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over Oxford City at Court Place Farm.

The hosts could not recover from conceding two early goals in a defeat that casts them further adrift at the foot of the table.

Ben Krauhaus was on target for promotion-chasing Bromley in the second minute and just three minutes later Idris Odutayo had made it two with his first goal for the club.

Corey Whiteley tucked home a rebound to make it 3-0 in the 63rd minute before Harvey Greenslade pulled a goal back for the hosts 11 minutes later.

