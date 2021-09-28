Bromley comeback ends Grimsby’s hopes of taking over at the top

James Alabi scored for Bromley against his former club (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
22:01pm, Tue 28 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Grimsby missed the chance to move to the top of the National League table as Bromley came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory.

John McAtee’s clever free-kick gave the previously unbeaten visitors the lead in the 43rd minute but Michael Cheek cancelled that out from long range 12 minutes after half-time for his seventh of the season.

Bromley took the lead in the 67th minute when former Grimsby loanee James Alabi found the net from a tight angle, and the Mariners suffered another blow two minutes later as Michee Efete saw red for a foul.

The hosts made sure of the points nine minutes from time thanks to Corey Whitely’s long-range effort.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA