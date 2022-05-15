15 May 2022

Bromley end on a high with thumping win at Barnet

By NewsChain Sport
15 May 2022

Bromley finished their season in style with a 4-2 victory over Barnet at The Hive.

The hosts drew first blood in the 10th minute when Ryan De Havilland played in Dan Powell and he lofted the ball into the net, but their lead was short-lived as Bromley equalised just two minutes later when Mason Bloomfield tapped in from close range.

The visitors found themselves 3-1 up early in the second half. Louis Dennis slotted into the bottom corner to make it 2-1, before Ali-Al Hammadi made it 3-1.

Ben Richards-Everton breathed new life into the game when he headed home De Havilland’s corner in the 72nd minute.

But any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Michael Cheek’s low drilled finish made it 4-2 as Bromley ended their campaign with a first win in four games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police name woman pedestrian who died with her three golden retrievers following car crash in Chelsea

news

Ukraine puts Russian soldier on trial for alleged war crime shooting of 62-year-old civilian

world news

Jacob Rees-Mogg questioned on why he needs ‘four’ aides to help with TV interview

news