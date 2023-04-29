29 April 2023

Bromley finish seventh after draw at Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2023

Bromley came from behind to draw 1-1 at Oldham as they finished the regular season in seventh place in the National League.

Joe Nuttall opened the scoring a minute before the break after rounding Bromley goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook and slotting home.

But the visitors levelled in the 79th minute through James Vennings’ powerful finish into the bottom corner.

Charles-Cook came to Bromley’s rescue in the 80th minute as he pushed Mark Shelton’s effort wide.

Bromley, who were already guaranteed a place in the play-off eliminators, will now face Woking on Wednesday, with a semi-final spot on the line.

