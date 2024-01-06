06 January 2024

Bromley frustrated by goalless draw at Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
06 January 2024

Bromley missed their chance to put pressure on National League leaders Chesterfield as they were held to a goalless draw at mid-table Maidenhead.

Despite heading into the game on the back of six wins from their last seven games, the visitors struggled to find a way through and were forced to settle for a point in a goalless draw.

Kevin Lokko had an 11th-minute effort disallowed for the hosts and both Shawn McCoulsky and Ashley Nathaniel-George missed fine chances to give the home side the lead.

But Bromley missed a great opportunity to win it in the 85th minute when Ryan Jones’ corner caused chaos in the Maidenhead box and Josh Passley’s header was blocked on the line.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Giuffre sex-trafficked to two respected politicians and Andrew, say court files

news

Kate Garraway announces death of ‘darling husband’ Derek Draper aged 56

news

Oscar Pistorius released on parole after serving nine years for murdering girlfriend

world news