Bromley held to goalless stalemate by 10-man Torquay
Bromley kept alive their hopes of reaching the Vanarama National League play-offs after a battling goalless draw at 10-man Torquay.
Andy Woodman’s side remain winless in four league games but are just a point behind seventh-placed Notts County in the table.
However, the visitors will see this as a missed opportunity to pick up a first victory since January 29 after Joe Lewis was sent off in the first half.
The Torquay defender was shown a straight red card for pulling back George Alexander when the Bromley man was through on goal.
Bromley could not make their numerical advantage count as Luke Coulson missed a late chance to steal all three points.
