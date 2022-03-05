05 March 2022

Bromley held to goalless stalemate by 10-man Torquay

Bromley kept alive their hopes of reaching the Vanarama National League play-offs after a battling goalless draw at 10-man Torquay.

Andy Woodman’s side remain winless in four league games but are just a point behind seventh-placed Notts County in the table.

However, the visitors will see this as a missed opportunity to pick up a first victory since January 29 after Joe Lewis was sent off in the first half.

The Torquay defender was shown a straight red card for pulling back George Alexander when the Bromley man was through on goal.

Bromley could not make their numerical advantage count as Luke Coulson missed a late chance to steal all three points.

