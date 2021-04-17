Bromley leave it late to end Chesterfield’s unbeaten run

By NewsChain Sport
15:15pm, Sat 17 Apr 2021
Chesterfield’s six-game unbeaten run came to an end after they suffered a 2-1 defeat against fellow National League play-off chasers Bromley.

Michael Cheek gave Bromley the lead after 19 minutes, slotting past Chesterfield goalkeeper Grant Smith after being sent clear by Billy Bingham.

Captain Laurence Maguire, brother of Manchester United and England defender Harry, equalised in the 74th minute, collecting the ball after a corner and firing it home for his first goal of the season.

But in the 85th minute, Joseph Kizzi latched on to a Frankie Raymond ball to head home the winning goal.

The victory, Bromley’s third in a row, moved the visitors level on points with Chesterfield, who hold the final play-off spot on goal difference.

