Omar Sowunmi and Charley Kendall scored in each half in Bromley’s 2-0 win over Dorking (Peter Byrne/PA)
18 February 2023

Bromley maintain National League play-offs push with 2-0 win over Dorking

By NewsChain Sport
Bromley kept up their Vanarama National League play-off push with a 2-0 win over Dorking at Hayes Lane.

The home side started brightly as Charley Kendall forced Dorking goalkeeper Daniel Lincoln into an early save.

Bromley took the lead in the 38th minute when Omar Sowunmi headed in after a corner from the left had been worked short.

Kendall made it 2-0 in the 67th minute after cutting in from the left to score his first goal for the club and Bromley substitute Harry Forster saw another late effort saved.

