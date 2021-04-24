Bromley move into play-offs after overcoming Halifax
17:34pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
Bromley nudged their way into the National League play-off places following a 2-1 win at FC Halifax
The visitors went ahead in the 13th minute when Michael Cheek was taken down in the box by Kieran Green and picked himself up to rifle the resulting penalty down the middle.
That looked like settling things but both sides hit the target in the closing moments, James Alabi stretching the advantage before Neill Byrne responded.
Victory takes Bromley into sixth, one point and one place behind their opponents.