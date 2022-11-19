Bromley pick up long-awaited win with victory over Dorking
Ten-man Bromley held on for a first win in eight games with a 3-2 victory at Dorking.
Michael Cheek had already gone close for the Ravens when he slotted home the opener after 37 minutes.
Debutant Jasper Pattenden hit the crossbar for Dorking as they looked for an immediate response, and their hopes were boosted when Bromley’s Corey Whitely was sent off for a second bookable offence after 41 minutes.
There were 11 minutes of added time at the end of the first half due to two separate stoppages for head injuries and it brought two goals.
Harry Ottaway levelled for Dorking, only for Omar Sowunmi to head the visitors back in front.
The 10 men extended their advantage 10 minutes into the second half when Harry Forster scored his first goal of the season with a shot from the edge of the box.
James McShane was denied twice in quick succession by goalkeeper Tom Smith and Jimmy Muitt hit the bar from close in as Dorking pushed to get back into the game.
Ryan Seager did pull a goal back five minutes from time and Ottaway was denied an equaliser, but the home side made it five games without a win.
