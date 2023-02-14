Michael Cheek was on target as Bromley secured victory (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
14 February 2023

Bromley return to winning ways with narrow National League victory at Altrincham

By NewsChain Sport
14 February 2023

Bromley claimed their first win in five – after four-successive draws – as quickfire goals from Byron Webster and Michael Cheek helped them to a 2-1 National League win at Altrincham.

Reice Charles-Cook made a crucial save to deny Altrincham forward Jordan Hulme before Webster broke the deadlock after 20 minutes when he glanced a header beyond goalkeeper Oliver Byrne.

The Ravens, who have been held to draws by Aldershot, Dagenham, Scunthorpe and Maidenhead in recent weeks, doubled their lead three minutes later when Cheek netted the rebound, after Byrne could only parry Omar Sowunmi’s header.

Tyrese Sinclair pulled one back four minutes after half-time with a header from close range but Bromley held on for a victory that keeps them hot on the heels of the play-off places.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police officer cleared of charges of raping woman and child

news

Teenage girl found with fatal stab wounds in Cheshire park named by police

news

King tells of concern for Zelensky and Ukrainian people at historic audience

news