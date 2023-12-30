30 December 2023

Bromley rout Ebbsfleet 5-1 to complete festive double

By NewsChain Sport
30 December 2023

Bromley beat Ebbsfleet 5-1 to complete a quickfire double and maintain the pressure on Vanarama National League leaders Chesterfield.

Struggling Ebbsfleet, beaten 3-2 at home by Bromley on Boxing Day, took a surprise eighth-minute lead through Luke O’Neill’s header.

But second-placed Bromley were ahead at the break through Michael Cheek and Ben Krauhaus.

Alex Kirk smashed home just after the restart, Olufela Olomola added another and Krauhaus completed the rout with his second two minutes from time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Public warned not to approach man wanted over deadly Boxing Day stabbing

news

Man arrested after images show vehicle going 180mph on M4

news

Rail disruption to continue into New Year’s Eve due to staff shortages

news